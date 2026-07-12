Blaze Alexander Diagnosed with Hand Fracture
Blaze Alexander (hand) suffered a non-displaced hand fracture after being hit by a pitch during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Alexander was 2-for-2 at the plate with a walk and two runs scored before getting nailed by a pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning. He was immediately removed for a pinch runner and will now almost certainly be placed on the Injured List. This is a tough break for Alexander, who was hitting extremely well since the beginning of June. The All-Star break begins on Monday, which means the Orioles have a few days to officially place Alexander on the shelf. It's unclear who is going to replace him, but fantasy managers should expect to be without Alexander for a few weeks.
Source: Matt Weyrich
Source: Matt Weyrich