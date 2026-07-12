Emerson Hancock Removed with Hand Injury
Emerson Hancock (hand) was forced to make an early exit from Sunday's outing against the Tampa Bay Rays. Hancock was struck in the hand by a comebacker during the first inning of this contest. He remained in the game afterwards, but was pulled in the second inning. His day will be finished with 1.2 innings of work and two strikeouts. The expectation is that Hancock will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury. Luckily, the All-Star break begins on Monday, so Hancock will get a few days off to rest. Fantasy managers should consider Hancock as day-to-day until further notice.
Source: Shannon Drayer
Source: Shannon Drayer