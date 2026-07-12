Trent Thornton Closes Out Cubs Win on Saturday, Still a Reliable Saves Source in Deep Leagues?
Trent Thornton entered with two outs and runners at the corners in the ninth inning of Saturday's 5-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds. After Elly De La Cruz stole second, Thornton got Sal Stewart to ground out for his third save. It was a one-batter appearance, but the 32-year-old has done his job whenever called upon, carrying a 2.48 ERA and 1.00 WHIP through 29 innings. The problem is that Chicago still has no dependable ninth-inning pecking order. Jacob Webb remains the preferred option, while Caleb Thielbar and Ryan Rolison are also getting late work with Daniel Palencia (elbow) sidelined. Thornton has converted all three save chances, but his 13 strikeouts in 29 innings leave little fallback value when someone else gets the call. Rostered in 0% of Yahoo leagues, he is a speculative add in 15-team formats and deeper, not a reliable source of saves.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller