Is Zac Veen the Priority Rockies Prospect to Stash?
Zac Veen made his MLB debut in 2025 but was given only a brief stint in the majors before ultimately being sent back to the minor leagues. In this short look, Veen posted a rough .118/.189/.235 line with one home run (over 12 games). However, this season, Veen has been among the hitters at the Triple-A level and has put himself in elite stash territory. Over the last 35 games, the 24-year-old has posted a .347/.357/.760 line with 18 doubles, 12 home runs, and three stolen bases. During this noted surge, Veen has carried a dominant 1.117 OPS. On the season, Veen has posted a sharp .312/.386/.579 line over 80 games at Triple-A Albuquerque. While his teammate Charlie Condon continues to make headlines in the power department, Veen may be slightly ahead of him on the pecking order given his previous MLB experience.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com