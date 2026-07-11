Nick Lodolo Removed with Finger Blister
Nick Lodolo (finger) was forced to make an early exit from Saturday's outing against the Chicago Cubs. Lodolo was pulled out of the game in the sixth inning due to a blister on his left finger. He finished this outing allowing two runs on five hits while striking out four batters across five innings of work. Lodolo has dealt with blister issues over the last few seasons, so hopefully this won't result in a trip to the Injured List. He'll get a chance to rest and recover from the All-Star break. Fantasy managers will have a better idea of his status in the coming days. Chase Petty is a candidate to take his spot in the rotation if Lodolo does land on the shelf.
Source: Charlie Goldsmith
Source: Charlie Goldsmith