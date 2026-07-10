AJ Dybantsa Scores 27 Points in Summer League Debut
AJ Dybantsa supplied 27 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block across 26 minutes in Thursday's 92-88 Summer League win over the Utah Jazz. The No. 1 overall pick led all scorers in a matchup with No. 2 pick Darryn Peterson, and 19 of his points came in the first half. Dybantsa struggled from three-point range, going 0-for-5, but he attacked the paint and went 7-for-8 at the free-throw line. The scoring, rebounds, and defensive stats give him an immediate fantasy-friendly profile if Washington lets him handle a major role early.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA