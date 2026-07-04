Jamie Benn Ready for Year 18 With Stars

Jul 4, 2026, 9:46 AM ET
Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn will return for his 18th NHL season in 2026-27. The Stars captain became an unrestricted free agent on July 1, but the team announced on Friday that Benn had signed a new one-year, $850,000 contract. He can earn an additional $1.15 million in performance-based bonuses. Benn has spent his entire NHL career in Dallas, winning the Art Ross Trophy as the league's top scorer in 2015. His usage and production dropped significantly last season, as Benn finished with 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) in 60 appearances. He wasn't available for his season debut until mid-November due to a collapsed lung. Benn's fantasy value is at its lowest point, but he should still be a solid bottom-six contributor for the Stars.--Taavi PailkSource: NHL.com