Bryan Woo Pulled as a Precaution With Shoulder Soreness
Bryan Woo (shoulder) was pulled from Sunday's game against the division-rival Houston Astros after only 75 pitches because he was dealing with a little bit of soreness in his right shoulder, with manager Dan Wilson calling the early exit precautionary, per Shannon Drayer. Woo stayed in the contest long enough to earn his ninth win of the year, allowing two earned runs on three hits (two homers) while walking one and striking out five in six innings of work for a quality start as well. Because the Mariners don't seem too concerned about Woo's shoulder, fantasy managers should expect him to make his next start next weekend at home against the Chicago Cubs. After his quality start on Sunday evening on the road at Daikin Park in the 3-2 victory, Woo is now 9-8 in 2026 with a 4.10 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 138 1/3 innings pitched across his 24 starts. The former sixth-rounder in 2021 from Cal Poly gave up 10 earned runs in 10 innings in his final two starts in July, but he has now allowed just two earned runs in 18 innings over his last three starts against the Astros, Detroit Tigers, and New York Yankees.
Source: Shannon Drayer
Source: Shannon Drayer