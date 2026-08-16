Pitching Prospect Quinn Mathews to Start Game 1 of Doubleheader
Quinn Mathews will be called up from Triple-A Memphis to start Game 1 of the team's doubleheader on Monday against the division-rival Cincinnati Reds. Right-hander Andre Pallante will get the nod for Game 2 for the Cards. Mathews, the team's No. 8 prospect per MLB Pipeline, was called up on Aug. 1 to make his major-league debut and allowed two earned runs with three walks and three strikeouts in five innings in a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on the road. The 25-year-old southpaw and former fourth-rounder from Stanford University has gone 5-4 this year with a 3.27 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and 120:61 K:BB in 99 innings and 21 starts for Memphis. Mathews will face a Reds squad that ranks 24th in the league in team OPS, but the young lefty could be sent right back down to Memphis following his second major-league start. In the long-term at the MLB level, Mathews projects as more of a back-end starter in St. Louis than an ace.
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch - Derrick Goold
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch - Derrick Goold