James Wood is Progressing Slowly
James Wood (oblique) is progressing more slowly than the team hoped since landing on the Injured List, according to Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com. On Sunday, Nats manager Blake Butera told reporters that progress has been slow for Wood, but he hasn't been shut down from baseball activities. Wood has been throwing, taking dry swings, and swinging off a tee, but isn't ready for more intense work yet. He has been out since August 4 and will likely require a minor league rehab assignment before rejoining the Nats roster. There's a chance that Wood is back by the end of August, but fantasy managers might have to wait until the beginning of September before Wood returns.
Source: Mark Zuckerman
Source: Mark Zuckerman