Ketel Marte Back From Knee Injury on Sunday
Ketel Marte (knee) is starting at second base and batting cleanup for the Snakes in Sunday's series finale in Atlanta against Braves right-hander Bryce Elder, according to D-backs reporter Jody Jackson. Marte was pulled from Friday's win over Atlanta with some knee soreness, and he was held out of Saturday's win as a precaution. He's back in the starting nine for the series finale and should be returned to all traditional starting fantasy lineups, even if he doesn't have a great history against Elder. In just seven career at-bats against Elder, Marte is hitting .143 with two RBI. The 32-year-old three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner is hitting .251/.315/.448 with a .763 OPS, 21 home runs, 67 RBI, 64 runs scored, and four stolen bases across 117 games and 515 plate appearances. So far in August, he's gone 9-for-40 (.225) with an .805 OPS, two home runs, two doubles, five RBI, six runs scored, eight walks, and eight strikeouts.
Source: Jody Jackson
Source: Jody Jackson