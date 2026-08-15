Ketel Marte Out Saturday With Left-Knee Soreness
Ketel Marte (left knee) is out of the starting lineup Saturday against the Atlanta Braves after leaving Friday's series opener early. Marte appeared to twist awkwardly while ranging to his right for a ground ball in the first inning and later exited with left knee soreness. The Diamondbacks are considering him day-to-day for now, so there is no indication yet that a stint on the injured list will be necessary. Marte is batting .252 with 21 home runs, 67 RBI, and four stolen bases this season. His absence Saturday is at least a short-term blow for fantasy managers, but the day-to-day designation is encouraging.
Source: Arizona Diamondbacks
Source: Arizona Diamondbacks