Tre Mann Heads to Cavaliers
Tre Mann was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Dennis Schroder and cash, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Mann gives Cleveland a younger, cheaper backcourt piece, but the fantasy path is narrow with James Harden and Donovan Mitchell controlling most of the guard usage. The former Florida standout averaged 5.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 12.6 minutes across 53 games last season while shooting 36.0 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from three. Cleveland's guard room leaves him buried for now, so Mann stays off the fantasy radar barring injuries ahead of him.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania