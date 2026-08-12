Jaren Jackson Jr. Excited for First Jazz Offseason
Jaren Jackson Jr. opened up about his trade from Memphis and his first offseason in Utah during a recent podcast appearance. "I'm really excited, honestly. I've been in Utah a lot this summer," Jackson said, per KSL Sports. The former Defensive Player of the Year arrived in a February blockbuster but played only three games for Utah before a PVNS growth in his left knee required season-ending surgery. With Walker Kessler now in Los Angeles, Jackson should have a major frontcourt role next to Lauri Markkanen and Jusuf Nurkic, while rookie guard Darryn Peterson gives the Jazz another creator. Jackson's points, threes, and blocks remain fantasy-friendly, but his knee updates will matter before draft day.
Source: KSL Sports
Source: KSL Sports