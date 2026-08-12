Rashee Rice Not Expected to Face Additional Suspension
Rashee Rice is not expected to be suspended again over the probation violation that resulted in him serving jail time earlier this offseason. According to Charles Goldman, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport does not expect the league to hand Rice another suspension after he served 30 days in a Texas jail. Rice tested positive for THC in May, violating the terms of the probation he received after the 2024 Dallas crash. The jail time was already part of his 2025 sentence, but the violation required him to serve it immediately. Rice had already served a six-game NFL suspension last season for his role in the crash, then caught 53 passes for 571 yards and five touchdowns in eight games. The NFL has not formally announced a decision on the probation violation, so Rapoport's report is not an official clearance. If it holds, Rice should not lose any more games over this particular matter and remains RotoBaller's WR16.
Source: Charles Goldman
Source: Charles Goldman