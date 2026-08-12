Zach Charbonnet Still Has Late-Round Stash Appeal
Zach Charbonnet is hard to trust for September, but he is still worth remembering late in redraft leagues. Charbonnet ran 184 times for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, with seven of those scores coming on 16 carries from inside the five-yard line. He also caught 20 passes for 144 yards. The problem is obvious: Charbonnet tore the ACL in his left knee during Seattle's divisional-round win over San Francisco and did not have surgery until Feb. 20. He remains on the PUP list, and the Seahawks have said a Week 1 return looks unlikely. Seattle also used the 32nd overall pick on Jadarian Price, so Charbonnet will not simply walk back into the job Kenneth Walker III left behind. George Holani and Emanuel Wilson are part of the mix, too. Even so, Charbonnet is a 6-foot-1, 220-pound back who already showed Seattle can trust him near the goal line, and RotoBaller has him all the way down at RB60. If your bench is deep enough to wait on him, there is still useful second-half upside here.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller