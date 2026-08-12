Pat Bryant Second-String Despite Strong Camp
Pat Bryant is listed with the second group on the team's first unofficial depth chart despite an impressive training camp. According to Parker Gabriel, Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. are on the top receiver line, while Bryant is listed alongside Troy Franklin and Lil'Jordan Humphrey as a No. 2. The label is worth noting, but Bryant's practice work has told a more encouraging story. He caught a touchdown from Bo Nix during a first-team period Tuesday, and Broncos coaches have repeatedly praised the plays he has made throughout camp. Sean Payton has also pointed to Bryant's strong hands in traffic, run-after-catch ability and versatility between the outside and slot. Bryant caught 31 passes for 378 yards and one touchdown in 15 games as a rookie, making seven starts. Denver has a crowded receiver room after adding Waddle, so snaps will not come easily. Still, Bryant's second-string listing does not erase the momentum he has built this summer.
Source: Parker Gabriel
Source: Parker Gabriel