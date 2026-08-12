Xavier Restrepo Leads Titans in Catches in First Joint Practice
Xavier Restrepo led the team on Tuesday in their first joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers, with TennesseeTitans.com's Jim Wyatt having him down for a team-high five catches, including two that went for touchdowns. Second-year wideout Chimere Dike had the second-most grabs with four. Restrepo went undrafted last year out of the University of Miami before latching on with the Titans and catching three of his seven targets for 41 scoreless yards in two games played in Weeks 12 and 13. The 24-year-old is mostly intriguing because of his chemistry with quarterback Cam Ward, whom he played with at Miami. Despite Restrepo's chemistry with Ward and his strong day in practice on Tuesday, he's likely a long shot to make the 53-man roster out of training camp and the preseason after the Titans added Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency and rookie Carnell Tate with the fourth overall pick back in April.
Source: TennesseeTitans.com - Jim Wyatt
Source: TennesseeTitans.com - Jim Wyatt