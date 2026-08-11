Cole Kmet's Role Could Shrink Further in 2026
Cole Kmet enters the 2026 season with an uncertain workload. Last season, Kmet recorded 30 receptions for 347 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games, marking his worst stat line since his 2020 rookie season. The addition of 2025 first-round pick Colston Loveland significantly reduced Kmet's usual workload, dropping his snap share from 88% to 70% in 2025. Loveland's addition hurts Kmet's fantasy outlook, and the addition of third-round rookie Sam Roush could also take Kmet off the field this season. Roush is a willing blocking tight end who, after being drafted, said he "loves getting in the trenches and getting dirty." While Kmet could be a trade candidate during the season, which could help his fantasy value, he may be stuck outside the Top 50 at the position in 2026 if Roush starts the season strong.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller