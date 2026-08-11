Travis Etienne Jr., Alvin Kamara Listed as Co-Starters
Travis Etienne Jr. and Alvin Kamara have been listed as co-starters on the team's first unofficial depth chart of the preseason, according to Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. Fantasy managers shouldn't invest too much stock in unofficial depth charts with the regular season more than a month away, but it's still noteworthy that the Saints aren't declaring a clear-cut No. 1 running back yet. Etienne figures to be the lead ball-carrier after signing a $48 million contract during the offseason, but Kamara is still hanging around ahead of his age-31 season. Last year in Jacksonville, Etienne had 1,399 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns, ranking as the RB10 in PPR leagues. Meanwhile, injuries limited Kamara to just 11 games, and he turned in the worst season of his career with just 657 scrimmage yards, one touchdown, and a pair of fumbles. He was the overall RB46, marking the first time in his career he finished a season lower than RB46. With all that in mind, we would expect Etienne to claim sole possession of the No. 1 spot on the depth chart by the end of the preseason. As it stands, he ranks as the overall RB17 in RotoBaller's latest half-PPR draft rankings for the 2026 fantasy football season.
Source: Mike Triplett
Source: Mike Triplett