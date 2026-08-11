Travis Hunter Listed as Backup WR, Starter at CB
Travis Hunter is listed as the backup wide receiver, but a starting defensive back on the first unofficial depth chart, according to Ryan O'Halloran. The Jags have been shy about saying how they plan to deploy Hunter this upcoming season. According to Michael DiRocco of ESPN, Hunter has taken nearly 100 snaps on defense and 61 on offense during 11-on-11 drills. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Hunter won't need to know the entire offensive playbook this year. This offense does have Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, and Parker Washington, so having Hunter is just a plus. Hunter is currently ranked as Rotoballer's WR72, but he could be a difference-maker depending on how the Jags use him.
Source: Ryan O'Halloran
Source: Ryan O'Halloran