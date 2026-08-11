Luther Burden III Hopeful to Play in Week 1
Luther Burden III (groin) is hopeful to be ready for the beginning of the regular season, Courtney Cronin of ESPN reports. The second-year wideout suffered a groin injury during Saturday's practice. He's expected to miss all of the preseason games while recovering from this injury. The Bears don't have their season opener until Sept. 13, so Burden has plenty of time to recover and get in game shape. The 22-year-old is a potential breakout candidate with DJ Moore no longer in Chicago. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor his status closely over the next month.
Source: Courtney Cronin
Source: Courtney Cronin