Adley Rutschman Expected to be Activated on Tuesday
Adley Rutschman (wrist) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays, according to Chris Cotillo. It looks like Rutschman is nearing his highly-anticipated team debut after being acquired in a blockbuster move at the trade deadline. The 28-year-old figures to get the bulk of the playing time behind the plate, which means reduced roles for Connor Wong and Jake Rogers. Rutschman has been out since July 20 due to wrist inflammation, but is finally nearing his return. Fantasy managers looking for help at the catcher spot should check the waiver wire to see if Rutschman is available.
Source: Chris Cotillo
Source: Chris Cotillo