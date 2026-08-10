Konnor Griffin Participating in Baseball Activities
Konnor Griffin (finger) suffered a torn left ring-finger sagittal band on a diving play on July 5 and was expected to be in a splint for six weeks. Griffin has been participating in baseball activities, playing catch and swinging with his top hand, according to MLB.com. He has also been standing in against the Trajekt machine. Griffin was originally placed on the 10-day injured list on July 7 and was moved to the 60-day IL on July 11. He still has a ways to go before potentially returning to the major-league roster, but barring a setback, the shortstop phenom will have a chance to be back in early September. The 20-year-old former ninth overall pick in 2024 is still rostered in over 60% of Yahoo leagues, even though he might only help fantasy managers for the last couple of weeks of the 2026 season. Before suffering a finger injury, Griffin was batting .276/.332/.404 with a .736 OPS, five homers, 25 RBI, 20 steals, and 35 runs scored across his first 225 at-bats. He's going to be a high-end, five-category contributor for a long time to come as long as he stays healthy.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com