Jonathon Long Could Debut with New MLB Club Down the Stretch
Jonathon Long could debut with the Miami Marlins later in the second half. De Nicola reports that Long, who was shipped to Miami ahead of the trade deadline, "should receive a callup by season's end if he continues to produce." Long joined the Marlins in the trade that sent left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett to the North Side of Chicago. With Iowa this season, Long was very productive, posting a .283/.364/.455 line with a .819 OPS, 30 doubles, 12 home runs, and two stolen bases. Since joining Triple-A Jacksonville, Long has held a stellar .386 AVG through five games. With Miami struggling to hit southpaws, the right-handed power bat would provide a much-needed spark to their lineup.
Source: Christina De Nicola
Source: Christina De Nicola