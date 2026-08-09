Joe Musgrove Making Another Rehab Start on Sunday
Joe Musgrove (elbow) is scheduled to make a minor league rehab start with Triple-A El Paso on Sunday, according to Sammy Levitt. Musgrove continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery. His last rehab start was with Single-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday. He might need one or two more starts before he's finally ready to make an impact in the Padres rotation. Fantasy managers should see Musgrove making his season debut in late August. Fantasy managers in need of pitching help down the stretch of the season should consider stashing Musgrove.
Source: Sammy Levitt
Source: Sammy Levitt