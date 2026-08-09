Seaver King Back Healthy Ahead of Big League Audition
Seaver King has been back healthy and playing at Triple-A Rochester since July 30, trying to make a case for a late-season promotion to Washington. King missed almost all of July with a left oblique strain and has a homer and four RBI since his return to Rochester. King has a 70-grade run tool and a 50-grade hit tool as he could mix hitting and speed on the base paths. He has nine stolen bases this year in his injury-plagued season. He is the No. 4 prospect for the Nationals and might be more likely to make his MLB debut in 2027 after struggling with injuries this year. He is looking like a dynasty league stash but someone who is better left on the waiver wire in all redraft leagues. An injury free opportunity next season might be well worth it for the talented 23-year-old out of Wake Forest.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball