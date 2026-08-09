Cooper Ingle Producing Again At Triple-A Level
Cooper Ingle is having a productive August so far at Triple-A Columbus after receiving a big-league opportunity earlier this season. In seven August games, Ingle has two homers and nine RBI with eight runs scored. The catcher/outfielder is heating up again at Triple-A and could force his way back to the majors before the end of this season. Ingle had 21 at bats in Cleveland and had two RBI while hitting just .095 after recording just two big-league hits. However, Cleveland's No. 3 prospect with a 55-grade hit tool has 18 homers and 61 RBI at Triple-A this season with a .313 batting average, making a case for another ticket back to Cleveland. The Guardians fourth-round draft pick in 2023, Ingle has the versatility to play catcher or in the outfield and has been hitting enough to warrant another look on fantasy rosters.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball