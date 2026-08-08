Carson Benge Out With Wrist Injury on Saturday
Carson Benge (wrist) is out of the starting lineup on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates due to a wrist injury that knocked him out of Friday night's game, according to MLB.com. Fellow rookie A.J. Ewing is starting in left field and will bat leadoff for the Mets against Pirates right-hander Bubba Chandler. Fantasy managers should consider Benge day-to-day after X-rays came back negative on his wrist after he crashed into the outfield wall while making a sliding catch on Friday at PNC Park. It looks like he avoided a serious injury, so he could rejoin New York's starting lineup as early as the series finale on Sunday. The 23-year-old former first-rounder from Oklahoma State University has been a solid source of counting stats across the board (mostly for speed) in all fantasy baseball leagues in 2026, as he entered the day slashing .270/.330/.412 with a .742 OPS, 13 homers, 46 RBI, 18 stolen bases, and 61 runs scored across his 422 at-bats. Benge has been swinging a hot bat lately, too, going 15-for-39 (.385) with two homers, two doubles, a triple, six RBI, seven runs scored, and two steals in his last 10 games, dating back to July 29.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com