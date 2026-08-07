Zebby Matthews Exits with Foot Issue
Zebby Matthews (foot) was forced to make an early exit from Friday's outing against the Milwaukee Brewers. Matthews came out to warm up for the sixth inning, but was taken out shortly after that. It has been announced that Matthews was pulled from this game due to a blister on his right foot. Before leaving, Matthews allowed three earned runs on seven hits while striking out four batters across five innings of work. For now, Matthews is lined up to start against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. Fantasy managers should monitor his status over the next few days. He could be a deep league streaming option if he's available to pitch versus the O's.
Source: Dan Hayes
Source: Dan Hayes