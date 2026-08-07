Brett Bateman Gets the Call as Blue Jays Promote Outfield Prospect
Brett Bateman was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, according to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. Toronto acquired the 24-year-old from the Cubs in the Kevin Gausman trade earlier this week. Bateman has hit .311 with a .429 on-base percentage, three home runs, 33 RBI, 61 runs, and 20 stolen bases in 293 Triple-A at-bats this season. Power isn't a big part of his game, but the contact skills, patience, and speed give him a path to fantasy value if Toronto gives him regular at-bats. With Daulton Varsho no longer in the picture, Bateman is worth a look in AL-only and 15-team leagues, with added appeal in OBP formats. Managers in standard 12-team leagues can monitor his playing time before making the move.
Source: Keegan Matheson
Source: Keegan Matheson