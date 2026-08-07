Cam Cannarella Showing Off Elite Speed So Far at Triple-A
Cam Cannarella has produced since being called up to Triple-A Jacksonville. He has shown off his elite speed at Jacksonville with five stolen bases in 14 games with the Jumbo Shrimp. Cannarella is the No. 6 prospect for the Marlins and has a 60-grade run tool with a 55-grade hit tool. Between three levels of the minor leagues this season, Cannarella has 13 homers and 48 RBI in 244 at bats and has added 51 runs and 15 stolen bases while hitting .344. At age 22, the left-handed hitting Cannarella is showing off his skills in the minors, but might need more time at Triple-A before given an opportunity for a shot at Miami. He is okay to leave on the waiver wire at this point but could be useful in dynasty-league formats.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball