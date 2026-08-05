Davis Riley Needs Another Big Week at Wyndham Championship

Aug 5, 2026, 11:31 AM ET
Davis Riley has struggled for much of the season, making just 11 of 21 cuts, but found something at the Rocket Classic, gaining more than 8.6 strokes with the putter on his way to a solo-third finish. He now turns to the Wyndham Championship, where he has finishes of T38, T13, and two missed cuts in four appearances. This season, Riley ranks 145th in total strokes gained (-0.835 per round), 157th off the tee (-0.795), 134th on approach (-0.334), and 152nd in driving accuracy. The one bright spot has been his putting, where he ranks 11th, gaining +0.517 strokes per round. Riley enters the week 108th in the FedExCup standings, meaning he will need something special to crack the top 70 and qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs. While last week's result was encouraging, it's difficult to trust him to back it up given his season-long struggles.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour