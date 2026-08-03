Aaron Rodgers Unloads on Dianna Russini/Mike Vrabel Offseason Story
Aaron Rodgers unloaded on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday afternoon, discussing multiple viewpoints, including the Dianna Russini/Mike Vrabel story, in which he did not hold back on major corporations. Rodgers stated, "You have literally an individual that maybe used to work at ESPN that covers our league at the highest level, and there's a major scandal, and it's just like nobody can talk about it." The future Hall-of-Fame quarterback is entering his final season in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, under former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, as he hopes to end his historic career on a high note.
Source: Ari Meirov - My Sports Update
Source: Ari Meirov - My Sports Update