Cyrus Allen Expected Back at Practice Later This Week
Cyrus Allen (shin) is expected to return to practice later this week, according to Nate Taylor. Head coach Andy Reid provided the update Monday after Allen missed the team's first padded practice. The fifth-round rookie was carted off Saturday following a collision during a special teams drill, but he avoided a serious injury and was diagnosed with a bone bruise on his shin. Allen had been making a strong impression before getting hurt, continuing a productive offseason that included several standout catches during rookie minicamp and mandatory minicamp. Kansas City selected him 176th overall after he caught 51 passes for 674 yards and 13 touchdowns at Cincinnati last season. Allen is competing for a reserve receiver role and could also contribute on special teams, so a return later this week would keep the injury from costing him much evaluation time. He is not a redraft target, but his progress remains worth tracking in deeper dynasty formats.
Source: Nate Taylor
Source: Nate Taylor