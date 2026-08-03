Jalen Tolbert Goes Down During 1-on-1s
Jalen Tolbert appeared to sustain an injury during one-on-one sessions of Monday's training camp practice, with beat reporter Omar Kelly writing that "he won't get off one knee." Tolbert signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins this offseason after four seasons with the Cowboys, and in one of the league's most wide-open receiver rooms, the opportunity is there to earn a primary role and top his career-best 49 receptions and 610 yards from 2024. He has been wearing a protective sleeve through the early days of camp, with Kelly drawing attention to it even before he went down, but should he miss any time, the Dolphins would become a candidate to add a veteran free agent. Along with Tolbert, the current depth chart is topped by Malik Washington and Tutu Atwell, with the team selecting receivers Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, and Kevin Coleman Jr. in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Source: Omar Kelly
Source: Omar Kelly