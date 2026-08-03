David Njoku Helping to Unlock Chargers Offense
David Njoku and the improvements made to the position as a whole. Veteran Charlie Kolar was an early free agent signing, and as expected, he has been used primarily as an inline blocking tight end throughout the early days of training camp. With Njoku signing later in the process, there were questions about how his usage would impact second-year player Oronde Gadsden II, and Breer mentions that the former first-round pick of the Browns was brought in to play the F or "move" tight end position. A split between Njoku and Gadsden in that role could make both difficult to consistently trust for fantasy production, making any information coming out of camp all the more important. While that situation has pushed the veteran down to TE24 by current ADP, Gadsden is going around TE18, still in a range where some of the other available options appear to provide more certainty but a lower ceiling.
Source: Albert Breer
Source: Albert Breer