Bryan Bresee to Undergo Season-Ending ACL Surgery

Aug 2, 2026, 4:09 PM ET
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (knee) will undergo season-ending surgery after tearing his ACL, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN. Head coach Kellen Moore confirmed the news Sunday. Bresee suffered the injury during the Saints' first training camp practice Wednesday, ending his fourth NFL season before it began. The 24-year-old started all 15 games he played last year, finishing with 37 tackles, 2.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, and one forced fumble. He has recorded 14.5 sacks in 49 career games since New Orleans selected him 29th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Saints exercised Bresee's fifth-year option during the offseason, keeping him under contract through 2027. Vernon Broughton, Nathan Shepherd, John Ridgeway III, and second-round rookie Christen Miller are among the defensive linemen who could receive more work in his absence.--Bruno MuléSource: Katherine Terrell