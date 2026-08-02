Chris Rodriguez Jr. Takes First Team-Drill Reps of Camp
Chris Rodriguez Jr. (foot) took his first team-drill reps of training camp Sunday, receiving two carries after being limited to individual work during the first three practices. Sports Illustrated reported that one handoff came from Nick Mullens and the other from Trevor Lawrence. Rodriguez underwent surgery on his left foot after suffering the injury during the offseason conditioning program, and Jacksonville has been cautious with his workload. He signed with the Jaguars in March after setting career highs with 112 carries, 500 rushing yards, and six touchdowns in 13 games for Washington last season. Bhayshul Tuten has handled much of the important backfield work while Rodriguez has been limited, so two carries are not enough to clarify the pecking order. Still, getting into team drills is a meaningful step for a player Jacksonville added to compete for touches following Travis Etienne Jr.'s departure. Rodriguez remains a name to monitor, but his fantasy outlook will stay uncertain until he is able to handle a fuller practice workload.
Source: Sports Illustrated
Source: Sports Illustrated