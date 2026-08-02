Shedeur Sanders Building Momentum in Browns QB Battle
Shedeur Sanders continues to make his case for the starting job. Rookie Watch reported that Sanders led the team's quarterbacks with 13 completions and four touchdowns during Saturday's practice, but the session was not as clean as those numbers suggest. He connected with Jerry Jeudy for a score and hit rookie Denzel Boston on a contested deep ball, then threw an interception late and had another pass dropped by a defender. Sanders is coming off an uneven rookie season in which he completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions across eight appearances. He and Deshaun Watson handled most of the first-team work during the offseason, but head coach Todd Monken has made it clear that the Browns are not close to naming a starter. Sanders has created some early momentum, though the competition should become more meaningful once Cleveland reaches preseason games and joint practices. He would carry Superflex appeal if he wins the job, but fantasy managers should not treat him as Cleveland's QB1 yet.
Source: Rookie Watch
Source: Rookie Watch