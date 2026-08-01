Sean Payton Praises Jaylen Waddle, Plans to Use Him All Across the Field
Jaylen Waddle. Payton said, "he's an elite competitor," and "he's a guy that can play in the slot, he can play outside, and he can separate with both his speed and agility." Earlier this week, Payton said Waddle is the kind of player who "walks on water" and that "there's a clear vision for him." The former Dolphins receiver was traded to Denver this offseason and has been making a ton of noise during training camp. With high praise from his head coach, Waddle could be in line for a great season in Denver, similar to how receivers like George Pickens and Davante Adams did after changing teams in 2025.
Source: NFL Network
Source: NFL Network