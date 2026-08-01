Sam LaPorta Fully Healthy in Camp, Set to be "Big Part" of the Detroit Offense
Sam LaPorta (herniated disc) has been deemed fully healthy at the start of training camp and is set to take on a large role in the Lions' offense, according to Eric Woodyard of ESPN. The 25-year-old had a disappointing Year 3 in the NFL, appearing in just nine games due to a herniated disc. However, not only is the Iowa product a full-go, but he is also set to play a large role in the offense under newly-tabbed offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. The tight end enjoyed a breakout campaign as a rookie, catching 10 touchdowns and totaling an impressive 889 yards. As a sophomore, LaPorta saw his production take a slight dip, but was still productive, scoring seven touchdowns with 726 yards. While the Detroit offense is crowded, LaPorta figures to be a primary option and is poised for a bounce-back with a clean bill of health.
Source: Eric Woodyard
Source: Eric Woodyard