Brian Thomas Jr. "Chasing" the Others in Receivers Room
Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington seemingly at the top, with former first-rounder Brian Thomas Jr. and former Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter "chasing" them, according to John Shipley of Sports Illustrated. "Park [WR Parker Washington] and Kob [WR Jakobi Meyers], they're going to always do their thing. They're going to always be there. They're the first people in the building. B.T. and I are chasing that. We want to be the first person in the building," Hunter said. Thomas, 23, had an eye-opening 87-1,282-10 line in 17 games as a rookie in 2024, but he regressed with 48 catches, 707 yards, and only two touchdowns in 14 regular-season games last year, and now he could be the WR3 for the Jags going into his third season. However, Thomas has had a strong offseason while gaining chemistry with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and he figures to remain a key piece of the team's passing game in 2026. There's a clear buying opportunity here in dynasty/keeper leagues, and Thomas could be a nice value pick in redraft leagues as a WR3/flex with upside as he looks to bounce back in Year 3.
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley