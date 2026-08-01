Tory Horton Healthy After Cracking Tibia as a Rookie
Tory Horton avoided the PUP list to begin training camp and has participated fully through the opening practices of summer after his rookie season was cut short by a cracked tibia. Horton spoke with a group of reporters on Friday, and ESPN's Brady Henderson wrote about the road to recovery that has brought him to this point without restriction. Horton told the assembled media, "It's a blessing to be back on the field... Just trying to take in every moment because just like last year, you never know when it could be cut short." Horton began experiencing lower leg discomfort around Week 3 of his rookie season, but continued to play through the pain until further testing revealed a crack in his tibia that landed him on injured reserve. With the Seahawks adding Rashid Shaheed at the trade deadline and signing him to a three-year deal this offseason, the team has the ability to flood the field with overwhelming speed to complement Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and a healthy Horton will look to find more consistent production after scoring five touchdowns across his four most productive games in 2025, while being held to a single 10-yard reception across four others.
Source: Brady Henderson
Source: Brady Henderson