Neemias Queta Won't Spend $100K on Training
Neemias Queta joked that he would not spend $100,000 per week on private training with Hakeem Olajuwon, "not even with Hakeem Olajuwon," in an interview with A Bola. The comment came after the 27-year-old signed a four-year, $56 million extension, locking him into Boston after a breakout season. Queta averaged 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks while starting 75 of 76 games, a major jump from 5.0 points and 3.8 rebounds the year before. The contract gives him stability, but Mitchell Robinson's arrival keeps the center rotation worth watching. For fantasy, Queta remains a rising rebounds, blocks, and field-goal percentage target, though his ceiling depends on minutes.
Source: Eurohoops
Source: Eurohoops