Cardinals Top Prospect Quinn Mathews to Make MLB Debut on Saturday
Quinn Mathews will be called up from Triple-A Memphis to make his major-league debut and start on Saturday in Toronto against the Blue Jays, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The 25-year-old 6-foot-5, 188-pounder should immediately be in play as a waiver-wire pickup for fantasy managers in all league formats as the Cardinals' No. 7 overall prospect, per MLB Pipeline. The former fourth-round pick in 2023 from Stanford University is getting the call to the Show after going 5-3 with a 3.13 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 111:52 K:BB in 92 innings across 19 starts at Memphis this year. Mathews has been particularly effective since June, posting a sharp 1.55 ERA in his 52 1/3 innings. He features a fastball, sinker, slider, and a changeup, and he'll occasionally mix in a curveball for good measure. Mathews has plenty of strikeout upside with an 11.5 K/9 in his three minor-league seasons, but mechanical issues have hurt his command/control at times. He could have a strong MLB debut this weekend against a Blue Jays offense with the second-worst OPS (.684) in all of baseball in 2026.
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch - Derrick Goold
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch - Derrick Goold