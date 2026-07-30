Clay Holmes a Priority Waiver Wire Stash Ahead of Impending Injury Return
Clay Holmes (leg) has not pitched since mid-May due to a fractured fibula. However, the 33-year-old has now made two minor league rehab starts and appears to be on the doorstep of a return to the big leagues. Holmes got off to an excellent start to the 2026 season before the injury, recording a 4-4 record with a 2.39 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 45 strikeouts across 52 2/3 innings (nine starts). The 33-year-old does not profile as a high-end source of strikeouts for fantasy managers, as he's posted just a 20.9% strikeout rate this year. Still, he's logged an elite 56% ground ball rate, which has helped him limit damage from the long ball (0.51 HR/9). Holmes could also get moved to a contender at the upcoming trade deadline, which may help him rack up wins. In leagues where he's not already rostered, Holmes should be viewed as a priority stash candidate off the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller