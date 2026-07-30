Rockies Setting High Asking Price on Hunter Goodman
Hunter Goodman, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Rosenthal reports that Colorado is asking for "multi-player packages led by teams' No. 1 prospects" in exchange for Goodman. Goodman is under team control through 2029, so the Rockies are under no immediate pressure to move him. The 26-year-old has been arguably the best offensive catcher in baseball so far this season, hitting .254/.326/.545 with 31 home runs, 60 RBI, 64 runs scored, and five stolen bases across 417 plate appearances. His elevated 33.3% strikeout rate is a concern, but he's posted an elite 16.9% barrel rate. From a fantasy perspective, Goodman's batting average may suffer if he is traded and no longer gets a chance to play his home games at Coors Field. Still, the righty slugger has actually been a better hitter away from Colorado so far this season, hitting .273 with 18 home runs on the road compared to just .233 with 13 home runs at home. Regardless of where he ends up post-deadline, Goodman profiles as a top-tier fantasy catcher.
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal