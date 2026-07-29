Puka Nacua Likely to be Extended Next Offseason
Puka Nacua before the start of the 2026 regular season. Nacua has one more year left on his rookie deal, and the Rams have already spent a lot of money in a lot of different places. Additionally, the Rams would like to see how Nacua has matured after very questionable off-the-field and public decisions were made that didn't put the star pass-catcher in a good light in 2025. The 25-year-old former fifth-rounder in 2023 from BYU has already taken steps to improve his decision-making, including going to therapy, as he seeks an expected lucrative extension next offseason. The two-time Pro Bowler has quickly become one of the best, if not the best, receivers in his three years in the NFL, catching 313 passes for 4,191 yards and 19 touchdowns in 44 regular-season games. Contract and off-the-field issues aside, Nacua should be considered the unquestioned top fantasy WR in 2026 drafts.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport