Deshaun Watson Takes All the First-Team Reps on Wednesday
Deshaun Watson who took all the first-team reps, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. Fantasy managers shouldn't read too much into it, though, as head coach Todd Monken said he will continue to split first-team QB reps in practice between Watson and second-year signal-caller Shedeur Sanders. Watson struggled on Day 1, throwing interceptions on back-to-back throws in 11-on-11 drills. Monken didn't disclose a timetable for naming a starting QB this summer, but he did say he plans to play his starters in the preseason. It will likely be Sanders' turn with the first-team offense on Thursday. There were conflicting reports this offseason speculating on which way Monken might be leaning for the starting QB role, but the bottom line is both Watson's and Sanders' play will determine the winner in camp and the preseason. Whoever wins the starting gig will likely be on a short leash and will be no more than a volatile, low-end QB2 for fantasy managers in two-QB superflex leagues.
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi